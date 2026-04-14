Fire in Crown Heights, Brooklyn kills 2, displaces multiple families

Two people died, and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at a Crown Heights apartment building in Brooklyn.

Flames engulfed the building just after 11 p.m. Monday on Kingston Avenue.

An 80-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were pulled from the burning building. They were rushed to the hospital, where they died, police said.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The fire forced multiple people out of their homes, dislacing several families overnight.

A resident named Karen described the chaos she experienced.

"I open my door, and my hallway is filled with smoke. I realize my god, there's a fire. So I grabbed my keys and tried to run out. I met some firefighters in the hallway. They were knocking on the door to alert people to get out."

She said she saw two people being rushed out with responders "pumping their chest."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.