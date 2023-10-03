Fire burns through Mast organic market and deli overnight in Mount Kisco
MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. -- A fire burned through a local business overnight in Westchester County.
The flames broke out around midnight at Mast, an organic market and café, on South Moger Avenue in Mount Kisco.
No one was hurt, but the building was heavily damaged and will be closed for some time.
There's no word on what caused the fire.
