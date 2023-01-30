Fire breaks out in basement of home in Morrisania, the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx.

The flames broke out around 11 a.m. Monday on Freeman Street near Prospect Avenue.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area this morning. Join us for more local news on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M Posted by CBS New York on Monday, January 30, 2023

The FDNY said the fire was in the basement of wood frame house.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.