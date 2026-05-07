Buildings in Belleville, N.J. still smoldering after being torched by fire several days ago

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots on buildings destroyed by a massive warehouse fire in Belleville, New Jersey, that started Sunday.

Responders have been at the scene on Cortlandt Street around the clock. Smoke can still be seen as firefighters spray down the debris.

Crews on Thursday will continue demolishing the damaged buildings. Work started Wednesday, with large excavators ripping through charred metal and collapsed buildings.

Air quality testing to resume

Officials with the Department of Environmental Protection will be back on site Thursday for more air quality testing.

This comes as many neighbors continue to worry about what they are breathing in.

City officials say they are continuing to rely on information from emergency management, fire officials and environmental experts as the response continues.

Mayor Michael Melham previously said initial testing showed normal oxygen levels.

Residents still feeling the impacts

Dozens are still displaced, and others were forced out of their homes due to gas and water being shut off.

"I mean, who knows when we can come back. It's horrible, rough, but I am pretty sure we are going to get through it," resident Mike Scruggs said.

Nearby hair salon owner Henry Reyes said he can see the smoldering debris from his window.

"I started seeing people look over there and [I] look back and see a ball of black smoke, and I was like what is happening," he said. "We don't have reliable clients coming in. We don't have customers that know us. We are brand new, so just keeping open is important for us to have people see our salon."

A command post hotline has been set up for people needing access to the Red Cross Shelter.

Belleville schools are back open for the first time this week, but students are remote Thursday and Friday.