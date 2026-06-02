FIFA World Cup 2026 creates unique security challenges. Here's how New Jersey State Police are tackling them.

The start of FIFA World Cup 2026 is less than two weeks out.

Police are scaling up security operations around MetLife Stadium, which is hosting eight games during the monthlong tournament, including the final.

The New Jersey State Police command center is where it's all being coordinated.

"Each one of them is a Super Bowl"

With some 80,000 people expected at each match, security at the World Cup is a massive operation.

"We're looking at eight games. Right? Each one of them is a Super Bowl. But then you also have the security of all the base camps, all of our escorts, all of our training sites and our hotels," New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. David Sierotowicz said.

Sierotowicz gave CBS News New York a look at the state police command center in Ewing Township near Trenton, where officials will partner with more than 400 local, state and federal agencies.

"So we'll actually have live drone feeds of all the sites so that we can watch them in here. Every site will have its own command post. And every command post at the sites will be reporting into this one command post," Sierotowicz said.

"Have a safe time"

On matchdays, there will be double the amount of police officers at the stadium than at your typical Jets or Giants game.

Getting to the matches will look different, too, with tight controls on access. Walking to the stadium is not allowed. Fans will have to use mass transit, or rideshares. It's all part of the plan to reduce security risks.

"It definitely alleviates a lot of the pressure on the stadium because there will be no tailgating. So to even get on property, you will have to have a ticket to the game," Sierotowicz said.

The hope is to make the World Cup in New Jersey the most secure event on Earth.

"We want everybody to come here, have a safe time, enjoy their time in our state and absolutely have a good time at the tournament," Sierotowicz said.