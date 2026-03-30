Watch CBS News
Local News

Feces smeared on Brooklyn mosque, CAIR-NY says

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

The NYPD is investigating a hate crime at a Brooklyn mosque. 

The incident took place at 4:30 a.m. March 9 at the Islamic Mission of America on State Street near Clinton Street in Brooklyn Heights. 

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said a man hurled pages of the Quran and smeared feces on the door of the mosque. 

mosque-incident.jpg
Police are looking for a man they say hurled pages of a Quran and smeared feces on a Brooklyn mosque on March 9, 2026.  CBS News New York

Police released video of a man they're looking for. He's shown wearing a black skullcap, black facemask on his chin, red sweatshirt and red sweatpants, and sneakers. 

"This reported act of attempted desecration is deeply disturbing and reflects a blatant act of hate targeting a house of worship. We commend law enforcement authorities for investigating this incident as a hate crime and urge a swift and thorough investigation to hold the perpetrator accountable. No community should have to fear harassment or attack because of their religious beliefs," CAIR-NY executive director Afaf Nasher said. 

In its most recent civil rights report, CAIR says complaints of anti-Muslim bias and discrimination have increased nationwide. Just last week, the NYPD and FBI said they'd disrupted a plot to firebomb the home of a Palestinian activist

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue