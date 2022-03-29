FDNY speaks out against vaccine mandate in light of pro athletes and performers being ruled exempt

NEW YORK -- FDNY union leaders held a news conference Monday to speak out against the city's vaccine mandate.

They say firefighters need to be kept on the job.

They remarked how the city recently announced professional athletes and performers are exempt from the requirements, as unvaccinated firefighters continue to lose their jobs.

Among them, a firefighter who was honored for saving a little girl.

"For personal choices and religious choices, I chose not to get the vaccine and me and my family chose not to take the vaccine. But because of the mandates my wife got fired and now I'm getting fired. All I ask to the mayor is let us work. Be fair to us," Firefighter Jairo Sosa said.

When asked about the issue earlier Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said he would be open to meeting with union leadership.