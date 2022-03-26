Union representing NYC firefighters calls on mayor to lift vaccine mandate for city workers

NEW YORK -- The union representing New York City firefighters is calling on Mayor Eric Adams to drop the vaccine mandate for city workers.

It comes just days after the mayor's decision to lift the vaccine mandate for professional athletes and performers.

"If you're going to remove the vaccine mandate for certain people in the city, you need to remove it for everybody in the city because if you are going to follow the science, science is telling you there isn't any danger right now. And putting hundreds of firefighters, police officers and other emergency workers out of work is not in the best interest of the city," Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro said.

COVID VACCINE

Hundreds of city workers have lost their jobs because they refused to get the vaccine.

The mayor has not yet said whether he would also consider lifting the mandate for city workers.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC