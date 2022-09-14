Watch CBS News
FDNY adding names of 37 members lost to 9/11-related illnesses to World Trade Center Memorial Wall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is adding 37 names to its World Trade Center Memorial Wall, honoring members who have died from 9/11-related illnesses. 

The ceremony will take place Wednesday at FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn. 

The 37 members who will be added to the wall all took part in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center. 

The FDNY says 299 members have died from 9/11-related illnesses, and 343 were killed that day. 

First published on September 14, 2022 / 7:47 AM

