FDNY: 4 injured in fire in Brownsville, Brooklyn

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - At least four people were injured in a fire at a Brownsville, Brooklyn building. 

The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on the sixth floor of a building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop Street. 

Four people suffered injuries. One of them is in critical condition. Two of the others are in serious condition, and one other person had minor injuries. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out various stories, including a fire in a bui.ding in Brownsville that left at least four people injured.

Posted by CBS New York on Monday, August 14, 2023

First published on August 14, 2023 / 3:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

