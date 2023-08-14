FDNY: 4 injured in fire in Brownsville, Brooklyn
NEW YORK - At least four people were injured in a fire at a Brownsville, Brooklyn building.
The fire broke out at around 2 p.m. on the sixth floor of a building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop Street.
Four people suffered injuries. One of them is in critical condition. Two of the others are in serious condition, and one other person had minor injuries.
