"Daler Strong": Farmingdale community comes together after deadly charter bus crash

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- The Farmingdale community is coming together after Thursday's tragic and deadly charter bus crash.

Friday was a sad day for both students at Farmingdale High School and the entire Farmingdale community. Families and students have been placing flowers and balloons outside of the school.

Some students who were on the other buses and witnessed the tragic accident came to school Friday; they said they wanted to support their fellow students and band members.

"We're all trying to stay positive," senior Elijah Davis said.

Just three weeks into the school year, students and staff at Farmingdale High School on Long Island are doing their best to cope with tragedy.

"It was scary. I knew a lot of people who were on the bus, all of my friends who are thankfully OK, but it was definitely scary," junior Mia Hayes said.

Emotions at the high school are high, prayers are up, and candles, a cross, green balloons, ribbons and flowers are all around the campus.

"It's a lot of mixed emotions. It happened really fast," one student said.

Authorities say a charter bus carrying dozens of students from the school and several adults went off an Orange County highway and down an embankment Thursday afternoon, critically injuring several students.

"They're all good. They're all awake and moving. I mean, some of my friends are still in hospital. A few got released yesterday," Mia said.

"Five of the juniors were on the trip. Two of them were in the bus. One of them has been discharged from Westchester Medical Center. The other one, please keep her in your prayers. She was medevaced this morning to a specialty hospital here on Long Island," Farmingdale Mayor Ralph Ekstrand said.

Sadly, 77-year old Beatrice Ferrari, a retired teacher who was a chaperone, and the school's band director, Gina Pellettiere, affectionately known as Ms. P, lost their lives.

"Everyone in Farmingdale, we will always remember Ms. P.," Elijah said.

"She was a huge light for this school, and I just feel it's like a tremendous loss for all of us," Mia said.

The bus that crashed was one of six in a caravan carrying musicians and dancers headed to band camp in Pennsylvania. The superintendent for Farmingdale schools sent out a message to parents.

"'Daler Strong' is alive and well right now, and we are working together to support our students and staff as we take the time to heal," Superintendent Paul Defendini said.

As students find comfort in one another during this time, Farmingdale's superintendent and mayor say together, the school and community will get through this.

"We are praying for the kids that are in the emergency room hospitals," one student said.

Counselors were at the school for students and staff all day Friday. A vigil is expected later this evening.

Over the weekend, a crisis center will be open about a mile away at Howitt Middle School.