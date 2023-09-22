NTSB investigators headed to scene of Farmingdale High School bus crash that killed 2 adults, critically injured 5 students

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board will be on the scene of the deadly Farmingdale High School bus crash later today in Orange County.

Two adults were killed and five students were critically injured when the bus overturned Thursday on the way to a band camp in Pennsylvania.

New York State Police said there were 40 students and four adults on board when the bus careened off I-84 and toppled down a 50-foot ravine. The bus was the first in a line of six, and investigators believe a front tire may have caused the crash.

In total, 300 of the school's 1,700 students were headed to Greeley, Pennsylvania as part of a school tradition.

"I landed on my side and I had to jump out the window," student Anthony Eugenio told CBS New York. "As soon as I put my head up, the kid next to me was covered in blood. I saw blood everywhere."

The adult victims were identified as 77-year-old Beatrice Ferrara, of Farmingdale, and 43-year-old Gina Pellettiere, of Massapequa.

Ferrara was a retired history teacher who volunteered to chaperone the trip. The superintendent wrote in a letter she was the "heart and soul of their marching band program."

Pellettiere was the school's beloved marching band teacher.

"She was just dancing with the music. You've really got to go back and see some of the performances, you could see the love and the passion she had for the music and the kids," parent Yolanda Aponte said.

"She really made everyone feel so welcome," another person added. "I don't want that to get missed in the midst of everything."

"She was basically everything to the marching band. She led us, she hyped us up, she would get us excited for everything," said Charlie Cartagena Caceres. "It was a true loss for the marching band."

Busloads of students returned to school last night on Long Island after witnessing the crash.

Classes will be held as scheduled Friday, and grief counselors will be on site.

