CBS New York investigates Regency charter bus company involved in deadly Orange County crash

NESCONSET, N.Y. -- CBS New York's investigative reporter Tim McNicholas dug into the inspection records for the company that operated a charter bus that crashed in Orange County on Thursday, killing two adults and injuring multiple Farmingdale High School students.

Officials say it's believed a front tire on the charter bus gave out, causing the crash.

Regency is based out of Nesconset, and they have eight drivers and 14 buses.

New York's Department of Transportation says Regency and the driver of the bus that crashed were both properly licensed.

The company has a satisfactory rating with federal regulators, but it's not perfect.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration lists 25 violations for Regency over the past couple years.

It was cited as recently as June 2 for inoperative brake lamps and a problem with the emergency exits on a bus. In April, there was a violation for a false report about a driver's record of duty status, also known as a driver's log book.

Federal records also show one other crash involving a Regency bus in February of last year. Old Westbury Police responded to that two-vehicle crash; one person was hurt.

As for Thursday's accident, we've now requested the history of that specific bus.

Regency just posted a photo to Facebook back in July of a bus with that same design saying they're adding it to their fleet.

With the Closing of Northfork Express happening 9/1/23 we are being proactive and we are adding the first new addition... Posted by Regency Charter Buses on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

We've reached out to the company to ask what happened with that tire and we're waiting to hear back.