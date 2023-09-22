Farmingdale remembers Gina Pellettiere and Beatrice Ferrari, band director and chaperone killed in Orange County bus crash

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Farmingdale, a community of 8,500 people on Long Island, is coming together with love and prayers Friday for the injured students and two lives lost in the bus crash in Orange County.

Beatrice Ferrari, 77, was a volunteer chaperone and the heart and sole of the Farmingdale High School band program.

"She was a mom, a grandmother, my mother-in-law. She was like a mom to me. She was a pillar of the community. She loved band camp. She must have gone for 30 years. This was a trip, she looked forward to it every year. To have her go this way, it's so sad. We're all devastated, the whole family," said Daniel Aldieri, Ferrari's son-in-law.

Food and flowers from students who adored Ferrari, a retired history teacher, sat among candles on her front porch.

Gina Pellettiere, Farmingdale High School's inspiring band director, was called the pulse of the community behind hours of dedication.

"She made school fun. She made life entertaining, and she brought a lot of joy to a lot of people whether they were in the band or not," said Christian Kalinowski, a former Farmingdale High School student and band member. "Gina was a high note. So even if you were a senior and you didn't want to be there for ninth period, you got to end school on a high note. That really resonated with all of us."

A skilled musician, Pellettieri was also a proud single mother of a 2-year-old son.

"I actually just got off work and, I don't know, I just felt like I had to do something. So I just picked up some flowers," said Sharon T., who lives in Farmingdale.

"Very, very sad. Very sad. I couldn't sleep all night. I think about the kids, families, parents, teachers," said Manish Patel, a Farmingdale High School parent.

Farmingdale High School's after-school activities on Friday and upcoming football game were canceled.