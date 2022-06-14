Fancy Food Show features specialty eats from across the globe at Jacob Javits Center

NEW YORK -- The Fancy Food Show is back at the Jacob Javits Center for the first time since 2019.

The pandemic prompted the trade show to go virtual the last few years. Now, CBS2's Lisa Rozner gives us a taste of its return.

Step inside the Greenwich Village staple Carbone, sample the sauce, try the famous pasta, and step out into the world of specialty food.

"This is opening up amazing opportunities for us," said Chileshe Chewe, CEO of Yumbee.

From Indonesia to Spain to Senegal, almost 1,500 companies from across the globe and back are in New York City for the Fancy Food Show.

Acai, ready to drink teas, and spices are trending. The Specialty Food Association says products used for cooking at home are more popular, following people isolating at home during COVID-19.

There are entire sections of the show dedicated to cheese. Royal Hollandia debuted in the U.S. this year.

"We bring it in from the Netherlands. We're a Dutch company, we're celebrating 150 years," Debbie Seife, marketing director of FrieslandCampina, said.

There are also gluten-free inventions.

"This is called a Folio's cheese wrap," explained George Duran, of Lotito Foods. "No need for a tortilla, because now it's made out of cheese."

At an incubator village, Kekoa Foods is one of the companies from Rutgers' Food Innovation Center.

"We're from New Jersey, and this is Kekoa Foods. It is a brand new baby line that is organic," Co-Founder David Fullner said.

"David made all the recipes himself to feed our son. He was born eight weeks premature," Co-Founder Danny Auld added.

The Specialty Food Association says plant based foods and pastas are making a comeback.

But most vendors say the sweetest perk is coming back to meet everyone in person.

The Fancy Food Show runs until 3 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are available online here or in person.