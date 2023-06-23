Watch CBS News
Local News

I Will Graduate program hands out $150 food vouchers to students, families in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Food vouchers handed out in the Bronx for Family Grocery Giveaway Day
Food vouchers handed out in the Bronx for Family Grocery Giveaway Day 00:17

NEW YORK -- A family grocery giveaway was held Friday at Food Universe Marketplace in the Bronx.

It's part of the I Will Graduate development program.

They gave out 200 food vouchers worth $150 for students and families who may be facing food insecurity.

The grocery giveaway continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in University Heights.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.