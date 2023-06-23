I Will Graduate program hands out $150 food vouchers to students, families in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A family grocery giveaway was held Friday at Food Universe Marketplace in the Bronx.
It's part of the I Will Graduate development program.
They gave out 200 food vouchers worth $150 for students and families who may be facing food insecurity.
The grocery giveaway continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in University Heights.
