I Will Graduate program hands out $150 food vouchers to students, families in the Bronx

Food vouchers handed out in the Bronx for Family Grocery Giveaway Day

NEW YORK -- A family grocery giveaway was held Friday at Food Universe Marketplace in the Bronx.

It's part of the I Will Graduate development program.

They gave out 200 food vouchers worth $150 for students and families who may be facing food insecurity.

The grocery giveaway continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in University Heights.