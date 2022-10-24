Thousands of students celebrate I WILL GRADUATE Day at Barclays Center

NEW YORK -- It's a huge celebration of education Monday in Brooklyn, as more than 13,000 students from across the city head to Barclays Center for I WILL GRADUATE Day.

It's part of a citywide program helping students reach their academic goals and get their diplomas on time.

CBS2 is proud partner with the Brooklyn nonprofit, I WILL GRADUATE, under our #BetterTogether campaign.

To make sure the students maximize their time there, they are divided into three groups of nearly 4,500 students. Those groups rotate through a variety of fun, inspiring and educational activities, including a STEAM expo, sporting activities and more.

It's a full day of music, speeches and a pep rally. Plus, everything there is education-focused.

The organization was founded when the creators say they were dismayed at the amount of high school students that were dropping out. So they wanted to create a curriculum that would ask them to pledge to stay in school and prioritize their education above all else.

When you're dealing with high school students, you have to get creative, and that's what they're doing with I WILL GRADUATE Day. You can't just tell them what to do, you have to inspire them, you have to show them examples of success stories, you have to ask them about their dreams in life, and you have to show them that all of it can be achievable.

The organization works with more than 200 schools across the city, so the students at today's event are only a fraction of those who actually made the pledge as part of the program.