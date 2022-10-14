Fall foliage report: Where to find peak leaves around Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- The crisp fall weather has many New Yorkers flocking to area farms.

As CBS2's Elise Finch reports, it's going to be a great weekend for apple picking and other activities.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high around 69 degrees. Sunday will see a few more clouds, but still be partly sunny with a high in the upper 60s.

If you're looking for fall foliage, you'll have to head north and west of the city to Sullivan or Ulster counties for leaves in peak.

Most of the immediate suburbs are still in the midpoint, while the city and Long Island are just starting to change.

