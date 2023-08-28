F train service changes start Monday for months-long track work in tunnels between Manhattan and Queens

F train service changes take effect for months ahead

NEW YORK -- Service changes take effect this morning for subway riders in Manhattan and Queens, and it could impact the commute for months ahead.

The MTA says crews need to do major track work in the tunnels between the two boroughs.

F trains will be rerouted via the E and M line, and the M will be partially suspended between Rockefeller Center and Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

The MTA says the major track replacement will help improve the reliability of rail signals, third rail and other infrastructure in the F train tunnels.

Riders will likely notice the E, F and M trains aren't operating as frequently as customers are used to, according to the transit agency.

During this time, some F trains will operate as a shuttle between Lexington Avenue-63rd Street and 21st Street-Queensbridge. Free shuttle buses will also operate between 21st Street-Queensbridge and Queens Plaza stations.

The work in the tunnels is expected to take several months. The MTA hasn't given an exact timeframe, but predicts the work will be finished during the first quarter of 2024, which could be as far out as March of next year.

