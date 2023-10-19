Expert analysis: How potential Israel ground invasion could impact hostages, civilians

NEW YORK -- Israel says the goal of its mission is to destroy Hamas' military capabilities.

It's expected to be a long campaign with many challenges.

We spoke with Atlantic Council Fellow and military intelligence expert Alex Plitsas to learn more about the potential ground invasion.

With hostages and Palestinian civilians inside Gaza, what would the rules of engagement look like? Is there a chance U.S. special operations forces will be sent in, and will the war expand?

He addresses these questions and more in the full interview above.

