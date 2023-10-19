Watch CBS News
Expert analysis: How potential Israel ground invasion could impact hostages, civilians

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Expert analysis: Potential Israel ground invasion and civilian impact
Expert analysis: Potential Israel ground invasion and civilian impact 05:36

NEW YORK -- Israel says the goal of its mission is to destroy Hamas' military capabilities. 

It's expected to be a long campaign with many challenges. 

We spoke with Atlantic Council Fellow and military intelligence expert Alex Plitsas to learn more about the potential ground invasion.

With hostages and Palestinian civilians inside Gaza, what would the rules of engagement look like? Is there a chance U.S. special operations forces will be sent in, and will the war expand? 

He addresses these questions and more in the full interview above. 

CLICK HERE for more of his analysis.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 9:21 AM

