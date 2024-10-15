Ex-husband of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star sentenced to 7 years in prison

NEWARK, N.J. - Thomas Manzo, the ex-husband of a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member, was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after being convicted of hiring a man to assault his ex-wife's boyfriend.

Manzo, 59, was convicted of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering, conspiracy, and falsifying documents. He could've faced up to 46 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that in 2015, Manzo hired John Perna, who they said was a soldier in the Lucchese crime family, to assault the man in exchange for a free wedding reception at Manzo's catering hall. The attack took place that summer, and the wedding reception was held a month later.

"Whether you're actually in the Mafia or not, hiring the mob to assault someone because of your marital problems is abhorrent. Covering up the role you played only makes it worse. The jury's verdict, and today's sentence, make clear that this office will spare no resources to hold accountable anyone who commits such crimes," U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Perna previously pleaded guilty to committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. He was released in August.

Dina Manzo, who appeared on the show, has since married the man who was attacked.