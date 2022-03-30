Oversight hearing today on Mayor Adams' blueprint to end gun violence

NEW YORK -- New York City Council's public safety committee will hold an oversight hearing Wednesday on Mayor Eric Adams' blueprint to end gun violence.

The mayor's plan includes putting more police on patrol and increasing efforts to stop the flow of illegal guns into the city.

No specific agenda has been posted for the hearing, but it's expected to review the quality of the plan and if it will work.

As CBS2's John Dias reported, it's already receiving praise and pushback.

"This is my number one priority: Keeping you safe. I campaigned on it, I will deliver on it," Adams said back in January. "You have my word."

That's what the mayor had to say when he first announced the plan, which includes Neighborhood Safety Teams. These units put unmarked cars with police lights and 200 officers in less official looking uniforms on the streets of 30 precincts, where police say 80% of gun violence occurs. Each team gets a sergeant and five officers.

"It's about a form of deterrence. So if the bad guys that are carrying guns believe that they could be stopped, they might stop carrying guns," said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Giacalone told CBS2 the new teams are necessary to prevent crime from getting worse. But everyone should know beforehand that officers are obligated to explain why someone is being stopped.

"We're not searching for drugs, or any other contraband. It's really about a weapon that can harm the officer or anyone else around there," he said.

Not everyone is a fan of the new agenda, like attorneys with the Legal Aid Society.

"When there are so many variables in police encounters with civilians, we shouldn't be increasing unnecessary encounters between them, we should be decreasing them," attorney Jennvine Wong said.

Wong said you have the right to get video, photographs and sound, and officers do not have the right to go into your phone without a warrant. What are the most important things civilians should memorize?

"Am I free to leave, am I being arrested, and I want to talk to my lawyer," she said.

What if you're placed under arrest?

"Regardless of whether you think the arrest is justified or not, the safest thing to do is to submit to the arrest and fight it later," said Wong.

She also said when an officer asks for your name, you should give it to them, but you are not required to show ID.