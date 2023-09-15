Stolen French bulldog found in Newark, reunited with owner
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- A French bulldog that was stolen in New Jersey is now back with its owner.
We first told you about Enzo in May.
The 5-month-old puppy was allegedly taken during a doggy playdate his owner arranged with an acquaintance at a park in Woodbridge.
After snatching the pup, the dog-napper sent the owner text messages with pictures of the dog, demanding $8,000.
We're told that Enzo was recovered in Newark.
No word whether the dog-napper has been caught.
