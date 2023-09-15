Watch CBS News
Local News

Stolen French bulldog found in Newark, reunited with owner

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

French bulldog "dognapped" in Woodbridge reunited with owner
French bulldog "dognapped" in Woodbridge reunited with owner 00:24

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- A French bulldog that was stolen in New Jersey is now back with its owner.

We first told you about Enzo in May.

The 5-month-old puppy was allegedly taken during a doggy playdate his owner arranged with an acquaintance at a park in Woodbridge.

After snatching the pup, the dog-napper sent the owner text messages with pictures of the dog, demanding $8,000.

We're told that Enzo was recovered in Newark.

No word whether the dog-napper has been caught.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.