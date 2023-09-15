Stolen French bulldog found in Newark, reunited with owner

French bulldog "dognapped" in Woodbridge reunited with owner

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- A French bulldog that was stolen in New Jersey is now back with its owner.

We first told you about Enzo in May.

The 5-month-old puppy was allegedly taken during a doggy playdate his owner arranged with an acquaintance at a park in Woodbridge.

After snatching the pup, the dog-napper sent the owner text messages with pictures of the dog, demanding $8,000.

We're told that Enzo was recovered in Newark.

No word whether the dog-napper has been caught.