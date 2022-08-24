3 struck by vehicle outside Englewood car wash
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Three pedestrians were injured Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle outside an Englewood car wash.
Police say one of the workers was driving a vehicle out of the building and accidentally hit three co-workers.
They were taken to Hackensack Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.