3 struck by vehicle outside Englewood car wash

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Three pedestrians were injured Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle outside an Englewood car wash.

Police say one of the workers was driving a vehicle out of the building and accidentally hit three co-workers.

They were taken to Hackensack Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

