Pride Month wraps up in New York City this weekend with 53rd Annual Pride Month

NEW YORK -- New York City is getting ready for a big weekend of events celebrating Pride Month.

On Sunday, streets are expected to be packed for the annual Pride March, but there are a host of other events happening around town.

Pride was powerfully magnified in Times Square with a Friday afternoon concert with big Broadway stars. The theme of the show: time to embrace, not erase.

NYC Pride March 2023: When and where to line up, street closures & more

Outside the Stonewall Inn, credited as the birthplace of the modern gay rights movement, we found prideful reactions.

"I love Pride. I love the inclusion," one person said.

"Pride is the best because we get to be ourselves and be with all the people love us," another person said.

The Pride March is the big event on Sunday, starting at 25th Street and heading south along Fifth Avenue.

Also Sunday is Pride Island Dance on the Pier with headliner Christina Aguilera, who CBS2's Dave Carlin caught on Friday as she signed autographs on the sidewalk on Christopher Street, steps away from the Stonewall Inn.

"I'm really excited for Christina's performance. I think it's going to be so iconic," one fan said.

Elsewhere in the city, you can find art exhibits with LGBTQIA+ themes at numerous museums, Broadway shows that celebrate trans and non-binary characters, and a trio of Off-Broadway offerings bring LGBTQIA+ experiences to life.

Justin Huertas created the story and music and stars in "Lizard Boy," about a young man with green skin and scales who becomes a hero.

"It's a great pregame to your Pride festivities. This is a place to just, like, feel yourself, feel your power, stand in your power, be your awesome queer self, and then go out there as the superhero you are and then party," Huertas said.

James T. Lane created and starred in "Triple Threat," playing now at Theatre Row, about his own life as an actor, singer and dancer.

"It's my life story," he said. "You can rise like the phoenix out of so many things that kind of weigh you down, and your story matters."

Actor Theo McKenna is in Shakespeare's "As You Like it," produced by Smith Street Stage at Brooklyn's Carroll Park, with free performances and an LGBTQ twist.

"It's definitely a very welcoming event for all ages, all people, especially for the queer community," he said.

Friday night at Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue, rainbow colors will be painted across the crosswalk.