NYC Pride March 2023: When and where to line up, street closures & more
NEW YORK -- New York City's annual Pride march returns this weekend, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community around the world.
Here are some things to know before you go.
When & Where
The march steps off at 11 a.m. from 25th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
Who will be there
This year's grand marshals include Yasmin Benoit, AC Dumlao, Billy Porter, Randolfe "Randy" Wicker and Hope Giselle.
Why we march
The first Pride march was held in 1970, following the Stonewall Uprising of 1969. Given its political roots, organizers call the event a "march" not a "parade," saying there is more work to be done to achieve total equality.
Street Closures, Sunday June 25
Formation:
- 33rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 32nd-25th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Streets
- 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
- Christopher Street between 7th Avenue South and Greenwich Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 16th and Christopher Street
Dispersal:
- 16th and 18th Street between 8th-6th Avenue
- 19th and 17th Street between 9th and 6th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street
Miscellaneous:
- Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue
Pride Fest:
- 4th Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street
- 13th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway
- 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- 10th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway
- 9th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway
- 8th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway
- Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue
- Lafayette Street between East 9th Street
- Wanamaker Place and Astor Place
CLICK HERE for our full coverage of Pride around the area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.