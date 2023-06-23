NYC Pride March 2023: When and where to line up, street closures & more

Bernie Wagenblast, the voice of NYC subways, finding her true voice after sharing her transition

Bernie Wagenblast, the voice of NYC subways, finding her true voice after sharing her transition

Bernie Wagenblast, the voice of NYC subways, finding her true voice after sharing her transition

NEW YORK -- New York City's annual Pride march returns this weekend, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community around the world.

Here are some things to know before you go.

When & Where

The march steps off at 11 a.m. from 25th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Who will be there

This year's grand marshals include Yasmin Benoit, AC Dumlao, Billy Porter, Randolfe "Randy" Wicker and Hope Giselle.

Why we march

The first Pride march was held in 1970, following the Stonewall Uprising of 1969. Given its political roots, organizers call the event a "march" not a "parade," saying there is more work to be done to achieve total equality.

Street Closures, Sunday June 25

Formation:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

32nd-25th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Streets

8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between 7th Avenue South and Greenwich Avenue

7th Avenue between 16th and Christopher Street

Dispersal:

16th and 18th Street between 8th-6th Avenue

19th and 17th Street between 9th and 6th Avenue

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

Miscellaneous:

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

Pride Fest:

4th Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street

13th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

10th Street between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

9th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

8th Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Broadway

Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue

Lafayette Street between East 9th Street

Wanamaker Place and Astor Place

CLICK HERE for our full coverage of Pride around the area.