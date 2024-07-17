Ground Broken on Long Island's Sunrise Wind, the largest offshore wind farm in the nation

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- There was a historic groundbreaking Wednesday for New York's next offshore wind farm, which will be seven times bigger than the first one.

Years in the making, winds of change are coming to the state's energy grid. Months after South Fork Wind went live, the far bigger Sunrise Wind will have 84 turbines to generate 924 megawatts, making it the largest wind farm in the nation.

Ocean winds will be supplying the project's clean energy by 2026.

"Six hundred thousand homes. That is the metric and that is a true game changer for Long Island," said Doreen Harris, president of the New York State Research and Development Authority.

Eastern Long Island is ready for the endeavor

Thirty miles east of Montauk, the largest offshore windfarm in the nation will land underground at Smith Point Park in Suffolk County, where there has been strong bipartisan support.

"It's going to be a shot in the arm to the county," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said. "We have been prisoners too long of fossil fuel. This gives us options. This gives us renewable energy. This is the future."

"There is an understanding that we need to move to renewable energy. We get it. We all get it's how we get there. But this is a project that is bringing so many benefits and we can use this as a way to lead the way," said Republican state Sen. Dean Murray, who represents Patchogue.

Benefits that Orsted, the developer, clearly communicated, where others companies have failed to win local support.

"We are here to partner with our local communities," said David Ortiz, head of market affairs.

"This is good for you"

The plan is to create 800 direct union jobs and $700 million in economic revenue. Orsted is also planning a national offshore wind training center on Long Island, and a fund to compensate commercial fisherman for any losses during the construction.

Unlike the first wind farm's Rhode Island-based construction, Sunrise Wind components are being built near Albany.

"This is good for you, good for your grandkids and their grandkids," said Matthew Aracich, of the Building & Construction Trades Council of Nassau & Suffolk.

The project is expected to add $1 to $2 per month to Long Island residents' electric bills. When fluctuating fossil fuel prices rise, that's actually a savings.

There are more wind farms to come nationwide.

"We have approved nine projects so far. That's up from zero three years ago," said Elizabeth Klein, director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

New York also announced its fifth wind farm bid solicitation on Wednesday.