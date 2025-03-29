Atlanta United rally to 4-3 victory over NYCFC

Emmanuel Latte Lath scored late in the second half and Atlanta United rallied from two goals down to beat New York City FC 4-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

Atlanta United (2-2-2) trailed 3-1 before an own goal by NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks ignited the comeback in the 62nd minute.

Miguel Almirón scored the equalizer off a pass from Xande Silva in the 75th minute. It was the first goal this season for Almirón and his 22nd in his third year in the league. Silva's assist was his first of the season and his seventh in his third year in the league.

Latte Lath found the net unassisted in the 84th minute for the victory. He has five goals in his first six appearances in the league.

Hannes Wolf scored unassisted off a deflection in the 15th minute to stake NYCFC (2-2-2) to a 1-0 lead.

Atlanta United pulled even by halftime when Alexey Miranchuk found the net for the first time this season. It was his fourth career goal in 14 starts and 15 appearances. Latte Lath had his first assist and Saba Lobjanidze collected his third this season.

NYCFC took a two-goal lead early in the second half on a penalty-kick goal by Alonso Martínez in the 48th minute and a goal by Wolf three minutes later.

It was the fourth goal this season for Martínez and his 20th in 34 career appearances. Wolf netted his third goal this season and his eighth in his second season in the league. Julián Fernández had his first assist this season and his fourth in 36 career appearances.

Brad Guzan finished with two saves in goal for Atlanta United.

Matt Freese stopped three shots for NYCFC.

Atlanta United will host FC Dallas on Saturday. NYCFC returns home to play Minnesota United on Sunday.