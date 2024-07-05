Long Island nail salon crash victim NYPD Officer Emilia Rennhack visitation today

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. - Family, friends and well-wishers are gathering Friday to pay their respects to NYPD Officer Emilia Rennhack.

Rennhack, 30, was killed when Steven Schwally crashed his SUV into a Long Island nail salon on June 28, according to police. She leaves behind a husband, who works at the same police precinct she did. The two were just recently married.

The visitation for Rennhack is taking place Friday from 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home on Lakewood Road.

Her funeral is set for Saturday at noon.

Deadly crash shattered many lives

Rennhack wasn't the only person killed in the crash at the Hawaii Nail Salon and Spa. Mezi Zhang, 50, Yan Xu, 41, and Jiancai Chen, 37, also died when Schwally's SUV smashed through the front of the salon. Ten other people were injured.

The horrific crash was caught on surveillance video.

Schwally was charged with DWI. The charges are expected to be upgraded. According to prosecutors, Schwally told responding officers he had 18 beers the night before the deadly crash.

Schwally was previously convicted of DWI 10 years ago. He's being held on $1 million bail.