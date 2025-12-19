Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik ends campaign for N.Y. governor, says she won't seek reelection

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik says she is suspending her campaign for governor of New York and will not seek reelection to Congress.

Stefanik posted the announcement on social media.

Here's her full statement:

While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress.I did not come to this decision lightly for our family. I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York. However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York. And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness - particularly at his tender age. I am incredibly grateful to the people of New York's 21st District for entrusting me to represent you in the United States Congress.Thank you to my dedicated staff over the past decade. I am proud of the significant results that we successfully delivered for the hardworking families in our district and across America. It has been a tremendous professional honor to serve as your Congresswoman over the past eleven years. Thank you for your support and encouragement as my family and I look forward to the next meaningful personal and professional chapter. God Bless and Merry Christmas.

State GOP chair pivots to Bruce Blakeman

The bombshell announcement comes less than two weeks after fellow Republican and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he intended to challenge Stefanik in the upcoming gubernatorial primary.

At the time, a spokesperson Stefanik blasted Blakeman for entering the race.

"Bruce Blakeman is an early Christmas present to Kathy Hochul as he works to blow Republicans' best chance to win," the spokesperson said.

Now, the state Republican party chair is pivoting to support Blakeman's bid.

"Elise Stefanik will remain a leader in our party and a powerful voice for our principles. We respect her decision and thank her for her efforts," New York Republican party chairman Ed Cox said in a statement. "Bruce Blakeman has my endorsement and I urge our State Committee and party leaders to join me."

"I am the only Republican running for New York Governor against failed radical liberal Kathy Hochul," Blakeman posted Friday on social media.

Stefanik initially launched her campaign for governor with an army of support, including 34 Assemblymember endorsements, 12 state senators, and former Gov. George Pataki.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign reacts

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to Stefanik's announcement.

"Elise Stefanik has finally acknowledged reality: If you run against Governor Kathy Hochul, you are going to lose. As Donald Trump raises costs on New Yorkers and targets this state relentlessly, Governor Hochul has cut middle-class taxes, put money back in New Yorkers' pockets, and fought this administration and won when New York has come under attack," spokesperson Ryan Radulovacki said in a statement. "The fact is, '100% MAGA' Bruce Blakeman traveled all the way to D.C. to celebrate Trump's expensive tariffs, he ran Long Island's safety net hospital into the ground by appointing corrupt cronies to run it, and let violent crime in Nassau County spike to its highest level in a decade. Governor Hochul's message to him or whichever lackey Trump picks to run against her is simple: Bring it on."

Stefanik viewed as a top ally to President Trump

"Elise Stefanik has been an incredible advocate for the people of her district in Upstate New York, and she will always be a true friend to President Trump. On a personal note, Elise is my former boss. She is a great leader, and an even better person. We love you, @EliseStefanik!" White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on social media.

Outgoing Rep. Majorie Taylor-Greene also issued a message of support.

"You are making the most wonderful decision. Mom is the best job title there is! Way to go Elise!", Taylor-Greene posted.

Hochul, a frequent target of Stefanik's, previously called her President Trump's "number one cheerleader in Congress and his right-hand woman in his war on New York."

Stefanik became the youngest woman elected to Congress in 2014 at age 30. She represents New York's 21st Congressional District upstate and has been reelected five times.

Stefanik was nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 2024, but Mr. Trump later withdrew her nomination, saying he wanted her to remain in Congress.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.