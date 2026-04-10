Eliot Engel, former New York congressman from the Bronx, dies at 79

Eliot Engel, the former New York congressman from the Bronx, died Friday, his family said in a statement. He was 79.

The Democrat represented parts of Westchester County and the north Bronx during 16 terms in the House of Representatives from 1989-2021.

Engel's family said he died peacefully and surrounded by family "in the borough that raised him: The Bronx."

"During his over 44 years in public service, Eliot Engel fought tirelessly for his constituents at home and for peace and security around the world," the family said. "We love and miss him dearly."

2019: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks alongside Chairman Jerry Nadler of the House Committee on the Judiciary and Chairman Eliot Engel of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, following the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Engel was first elected to Congress in 1988. He was defeated in the 2020 Democratic primary by Jamaal Bowman, the eventual winner in that year's general election.

Engel served as ranking member and chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the final years of his tenure.

"Throughout his career, Congressman Engel was a fierce advocate for his constituents in Westchester and the Bronx. He was a champion of human rights and ... helped shape U.S. policy on the global stage," Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said in a statement. "His legacy is one of commitment, conviction and service."

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres said Engel "was a giant of New York politics and one of the greatest champions the Bronx has ever had in Congress," in a statement on social media.

"He served for more than three decades with unyielding dedication, fighting for his constituents and standing up for democracy around the world," Torres said. "He was a trailblazer for the Bronx in Washington, and a fierce advocate for Kosovo and the Albanian community at a time when few others were paying attention. My deepest condolences go to his family and all who loved him."

Engel was a member of the New York State Assembly for over 10 years before he became a congressman.