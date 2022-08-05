Family of Elijah Muhammad, who died on Rikers Island, call for criminal investigation
NEW YORK -- The family of a man who died on Rikers Island held a rally Friday, calling for a criminal investigation.
Relatives of 31-year-old Elijah Muhammad and their supporters gathered in front of a mosque on West 116th Street.
Muhammad was found dead inside Rikers in July. His family says he overdosed on fentanyl.
"How is it that in a 24-hour secure facility, OK, it was complete disregard for his mental illness, as well as medical care?" one woman said.
"We want any correction officer who played a part in this wrongful death to be held accountable criminally," family attorney Sanford Rubenstien said.
READ MORE: DOC officer fired after 9th person dies on Rikers Island this year
The city's Department of Correction fired an officer after the death.
Muhammad's family has indicated they would file a $25 million lawsuit against the city.
CBS2 contacted the city for a response, and we're waiting to hear back.
