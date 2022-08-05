Family of Elijah Muhammad, who died on Rikers Island, call for criminal investigation

Family of man who died in Rikers Island holds rally

Family of man who died in Rikers Island holds rally

Family of man who died in Rikers Island holds rally

NEW YORK -- The family of a man who died on Rikers Island held a rally Friday, calling for a criminal investigation.

Relatives of 31-year-old Elijah Muhammad and their supporters gathered in front of a mosque on West 116th Street.

Muhammad was found dead inside Rikers in July. His family says he overdosed on fentanyl.

"How is it that in a 24-hour secure facility, OK, it was complete disregard for his mental illness, as well as medical care?" one woman said.

"We want any correction officer who played a part in this wrongful death to be held accountable criminally," family attorney Sanford Rubenstien said.

READ MORE: DOC officer fired after 9th person dies on Rikers Island this year

The city's Department of Correction fired an officer after the death.

Muhammad's family has indicated they would file a $25 million lawsuit against the city.

CBS2 contacted the city for a response, and we're waiting to hear back.