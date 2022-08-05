Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of Elijah Muhammad, who died on Rikers Island, call for criminal investigation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Family of man who died in Rikers Island holds rally
Family of man who died in Rikers Island holds rally 00:48

NEW YORK -- The family of a man who died on Rikers Island held a rally Friday, calling for a criminal investigation.

Relatives of 31-year-old Elijah Muhammad and their supporters gathered in front of a mosque on West 116th Street.

Muhammad was found dead inside Rikers in July. His family says he overdosed on fentanyl.

"How is it that in a 24-hour secure facility, OK, it was complete disregard for his mental illness, as well as medical care?" one woman said.

"We want any correction officer who played a part in this wrongful death to be held accountable criminally," family attorney Sanford Rubenstien said.

READ MORE: DOC officer fired after 9th person dies on Rikers Island this year

The city's Department of Correction fired an officer after the death.

Muhammad's family has indicated they would file a $25 million lawsuit against the city.

CBS2 contacted the city for a response, and we're waiting to hear back.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 7:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.