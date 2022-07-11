DOC officer fired after 9th person dies on Rikers Island this year
NEW YORK - A New York City Department of Correction officer has been fired after a person in custody on Rikers Island passed away.
Elijah Muhammad, 31, died around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
DOC Commissioner Louis Molina says after a preliminary review of the incident, immediate action was taken against the staff, resulting in an officer's termination.
The cause of Muhammad's death is under investigation.
It's the 9th death of a person in DOC custody this year.
