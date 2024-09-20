New York confirms its first case of EEE since 2015. Here's what to know about the mosquito-borne virus.

NEW YORK — A New York resident has tested positive for the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus, the state health department said Friday. It's the first human case of EEE in the state in nearly 10 years.

The patient lives in Ulster County and is currently hospitalized, state health officials said. The Ulster County Department of Health is investigating. Earlier this summer, a horse in Ulster County also tested positive for the virus, according to health officials.

The last time there was a human case of EEE in New York state was in 2015.

There have been at least 10 cases of EEE reported across the United States this year, including one case in New Jersey and a deadly case in New Hampshire.

What is EEE?

According to the state health department, EEE is a rare but severe viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes.

Most people who are infected with EEE will not develop symptoms, health experts say, but early symptoms of severe cases include headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. It is deadly in approximately 30% of cases, and those who survive may suffer neurological impairment.

There is no vaccine for EEE.

Health officials urge New Yorkers to continue taking efforts to protect themselves from mosquito bites, such as wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, using insect repellents, putting screens in windows and doors, and getting rid of any standing water around yards and homes.