Video shows Edison, N.J. home invasion that police say may have been targeting a luxury car

A terrifying home invasion has left an Edison, New Jersey family living in fear.

Police say three suspects barged into their home last weekend, likely looking for keys to high-end cars.

"They came in with no fear"

The home invasion captured on a doorbell camera early Sunday morning shows the tense moments as three suspects barged into the home.

"It's very difficult for me to watch and to relive. My stomach turns every time. They came in with no fear," said a woman who lives in the home.

She said she woke up as her fiancé was confronting the men who had made it inside.

At 4 months pregnant, she grabbed her 10-month-old son and hid in the bathroom.

"I'm just hearing a lot of commotion downstairs, the dog barking, my fiancé screaming, the men screaming," she said.

Police say the confrontation spooked the suspects and they took off, leaving the homeowner unharmed.

A luxury vehicle may have been the target, police say

Edison police say on that same morning the three suspects also tried to burglarize a home in Woodbridge and another in Metuchen, hoping to break in and take the keys to luxury cars parked in driveways.

Police are suggesting residents keep their car keys in a secure place in their home, adding they should not be near the front or rear doors or on kitchen counters.

"Hopefully now, families can see this and keep their loved ones safe, you know. Arm your homes, make sure that the alarms are on," the woman said.

It's new reality for this young family as they try to move on.

"It's not going to be an easy road, but, luckily, we are all safe and unharmed, so I'm grateful for that," the woman said.