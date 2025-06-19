Edan Alexander expected back in Tenafly, N.J. today as residents prepare big welcome home

Edan Alexander, an American taken hostage during the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, is finally returning to his hometown in New Jersey.

He's expected to arrive back in Tenafly, N.J. Thursday afternoon. Residents are preparing a big welcome. CBS News New York will have special coverage of Alexander's return home.

Alexander spent nearly 600 days in captivity.

Tenafly, where he grew up, will be welcoming him back with people lining the streets to pay tribute to his victory.

After he graduated from high school, Alexander moved to Israel to serve in the Israeli military. On Oct. 7, Alexander, who was 19 at the time, was abducted by Hamas. He had been stationed at the border when he was taken hostage. Alexander was one 251 people kidnapped after the attack.

After more than a year in captivity, Alexander was released on May 12 in a deal brokered by the Trump administration.

Those who know Alexander say he was part of the Tenafly community and the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades.

"Edan's return is the return of everybody's child. Every organization. Every family. Every Israeli family. And not Israeli. Not Jewish. Everyone in this community was part of what Edan was going through and was hoping for today to come," Tenafly resident Orly Chen said.

"We're so happy and relieved, and it's a closure for a long time battle to bring Edan back and fighting for Edan's return," Madi Oelsner of the Kaplen JCC said. "I don't think that Edan or his family are in time of celebrations because there are 53 hostages that are still in Gaza."

Omer Neutra's family speaks out

Meanwhile, the family of Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American soldier from New York who was killed during the Oct. 7 massacre, is speaking out as Alexander returns home. Neutra's body is still being held by Hamas.

"Today marks 622 days since our son Omer was brutally taken from us. We share in the joy of the Alexander family as they welcome Edan home. At the same time, we remind the world that 53 hostages are still being held in the tunnels beneath Gaza — among them two Americans: our son Omer Neutra and Itay Chen," Oma and Ronen Neutra said. "We call on President Trump to seize this moment. This is not only a humanitarian imperative — it's an opportunity to help broker a comprehensive agreement that brings stability to the region and secures the release of all the hostages."

Support for Alexander in Tenafly

Hundreds of family members, friends and supporters gathered in his hometown last month to watch a livestream of Alexander's release. At the time, his parents told CBS News their son had been held in underground tunnels, never seeing daylight after being dragged into Gaza.

Alexander is believed to be the last living American citizen that was held in Gaza.

Bergen County, where Tenafly is located, has one of the largest Israeli-Jewish American communities outside of a major city.

"I want to tell you, Edan, we love you and we are so happy you're back," said Yitzchak Gershovitz, the Alexander family's rabbi. "This is our brother. Our son returns home and our hearts are full of joy and happiness. There's only one word, it's a miracle of God."