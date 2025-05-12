Edan Alexander's New Jersey hometown hosting release watch party after Hamas' statement

A crowd in New Jersey is gathering Monday morning to watch the expected release of Edan Alexander, the last living U.S. citizen kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, who has been held hostage for over 19 months.

People are gathering in Tenafly, where Alexander grew up, to watch a livestream of the Israeli-American national's anticipated release, after Hamas said in a statement Sunday that he will be freed from captivity.

"We are Edan's best friends from back home in Tenafly, New Jersey. He is honestly the strongest kid that I know, the strongest person that I know. So resilient throughout all of this. We've heard also from the hostages that he was helping translate for them in the tunnels. Edan's family has just been so supportive throughout this whole thing. They're an inspiration to all of us," said Alexander's friend Michael Leschner. "We feel so honored and so relieved finally, like, this has just been such a long time coming and we love Edan so much, and he's literally the core and glue of our friend group."

Hamas' statement did not specify when Alexander's release will happen, but two Hamas officials told The Associated Press they expected it to take place within 48 hours.

Alexander, 20, was a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces when he was abducted on Oct. 7, 2023.

