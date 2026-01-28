Homeless man charged with murder after deadly Bronx apartment fire, NYPD says

A man is facing murder charges in connection to a deadly fire in the Bronx.

It happened early Saturday on the top floors of a 17-story apartment building in the Eastchester section, police said.

Suspect dismantled stove in apartment, police say

As a result of the NYPD's investigation, 55-year-old Samuel Calderon was arrested Wednesday. Calderon, who police say is homeless, is facing a slew of charges, including murder, manslaughter, assault, burglary and petit larceny.

According to police sources, Calderon dismantled a stove in an apartment, causing a gas leak that led to an explosion.

A motive is unclear at this time.

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Bronx fire

First responders were sent to the building on Bivona Street near Reeds Mill Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, officials say they found Ronald McCallister, 60, and a 37-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive.

McCallister was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Five other people were taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be treated for injuries.

All of the building's residents were displaced by the fire.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.