Bronx gas explosion leaves 1 dead, 14 injured, NYC officials say

By
Mark Prussin
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

A gas explosion at a New York City apartment building has left at least one person dead and 14 others injured, officials said Saturday. 

Crews were working to evacuate approximately 150 homes in the Bronx after the blast at a 17-story building on Bivona Street in the Eastchester section overnight. 

Video from the scene shows extensive damage after people reported the smell of gas on the upper floors. 

While crews were investigating, an explosion rocked the 15th and 16th floors, setting off multiple fires and briefly trapping firefighters in an elevator. 

cold-open-eastchester-f-wcbsgje2-hi-res-still.jpg
CBS News New York

"A very, very dangerous operation for our firefighters who performed incredibly on those upper floors, searching and protecting civilian life," FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito said. 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on social media a picture from a nearby reception center for people impacted by the explosion. 

Mamdani said city agencies were working with the Red Cross to support displaced residents, adding that searches, inspections and utility restoration were ongoing. 

This is breaking news. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates. 

