East River search for missing teen off Roosevelt Island suspended due to weather, police say

A teen was reported missing Friday in the East River off Roosevelt Island in New York City, police sources told CBS News New York.

The NYPD searched the river for several hours, but police later called off the search due to weather conditions.

Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. Friday to a 911 call about a teen in the water near 688 Main Street on Roosevelt Island.

Police sources said the caller reported her 15-year-old friend went into the water and never came out. At this point, it's unclear if the girl fell or jumped into the water.

Officers spoke with the friend on the scene, as well as other witnesses. A purse and books seen on the hood of a patrol car are believed to belong to the teen.

"I have never been in these waters, but I heard the current is pretty strong, especially around here," Roosevelt Island resident Zach Dokart said. "I have never seen anything like this... It's a sad situation, I really hope they find her."

Investigators searched the area on boats and in the water, and dive teams moved locations as the search expanded to various parts of the river. The current is moving quickly, so it's possible the girl was swept further down.

