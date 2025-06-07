3 bodies pulled from NYC's East River, including missing 15-year-old girl

Three bodies were pulled from New York City's East River this weekend.

Police said they are from unrelated incidents.

Body of teen who went missing off Roosevelt Island found

Police said one victim has been identified as 15-year-old Graceline Ilogene, of Manhattan.

According to police, Graceline went missing on May 30 as she was playing on rocks by the water off Roosevelt Island.

Officers were sent to the area of 688 Main St. that afternoon for a report of a teen in the water. Police sources told CBS News New York someone called 911 and said her friend went into the water and never came out. It was unclear if she fell or jumped into the water.

The current was moving quickly that day, and after several hours, the NYPD had to call off the search due to poor weather conditions.

The search resumed in the following days.

2 unidentified individuals pulled from East River

Another body was found in the river near South Street and Fulton Street. The individual has not yet been identified, and police did not provide further details.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person in the water at East 34th Street and FDR Drive.

The NYPD Harbor Unit and Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene and pulled the body of a male individual from the water. He has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.