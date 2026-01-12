Fire that tore through East Orange, N.J. apartment building investigated as arson

A fire that tore through a large apartment building in East Orange, N.J. Sunday is being investigated as a possible arson.

Dozens of people were displaced as a result of the 6 a.m. blaze at the building Washington and Hillyer Streets.

The cause of this fire is under investigation, but it is being handled as a possible arson case because authorities think multiple fires were likely intentionally set in a basement area outside the super's apartment.

Residents told CBS News New York smoke was pouring from hallways into homes when they woke up. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building, breaking windows and using ladders to get some residents of the 7-story building to safety.

More than 30 people were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were also injured. Luckily, no on was killed.

"I'm glad I had shoes on, because glass was all over the floor. Everything was black. We live on the second floor, so it's one flight of stairs down, then out the door," resident Terri Waller said.

"It just was devastating to see all the families outside, you know, displaced in the cold," neighbor Shakir McDougald said.

Roughly 80 people from 30 families were displaced as a result. The Red Cross set up a shelter nearby for those who had no place to go. Sixteen people stayed there Sunday night.

"Hopefully we won't be here too long. But I'm grateful we're here, we're alive, and no one perished," Waller said.

"The school district is involved because we have kids that have been affected by the fire and we're trying to make sure that those kids that have been affected, because they're in the school district, make sure they get aid," Mayor Ted Green said.

Green said the city is pushing the landlord to make repairs and get residents back home as soon as possible.