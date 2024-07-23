Pedestrian killed after police pursuit in Essex County, N.J. ends in crash, sources say

EAST ORANGE, N.J. – A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after a police pursuit in Essex County ended in a crash, police sources tell CBS New York.

Police sources tell CBS New York the pursuit began in Bloomfield Township and ended in East Orange on Park Avenue near Washington Street. At least three vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

Witnesses said two pedestrians were struck.

One pedestrian was reportedly killed and another was injured, according to sources, who also said a suspect was arrested after he ran from the scene.

East Orange resident Jazmin Serrano arrived to get her 2-year-old son out of an Early Head Start program in a building across from the crash scene.

"I just got a call from the principal in the school saying to please pick up your kid, not to be alarmed, that there is an ambulance and police officers here, so I just quickly left work and came up to pick up my child," Serrano said. "Unfortunately, there's somebody deceased from what I heard ... There's a lot of cars, tragically, that really go fast all the time, and I wish they could put some type of bumps or something here to kind of prevent that."

Additional details have not yet been released.

