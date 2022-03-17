Watch CBS News

NYPD: Woman stabbed in neck in East Harlem, officers searching for suspect or suspects

By Cory James

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman in East Harlem.

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck multiple times, according to police.

Most of the investigation is taking place inside the D & Z Dollar Plus discount store on Madison Avenue and East 103rd Street, CBS2's Cory James reported.

It was not immediately clear if the woman was stabbed inside the store or outside.

According to authorities, the woman was attacked around 3:15 p.m. and taken to St. Luke's in critical condition. It was not immediately clear what led to the stabbing.

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects.

First published on March 17, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

