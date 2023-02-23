East Harlem families protest upcoming closure of 12 Catholic schools

NEW YORK - A group of East Harlem parents protested Thursday outside the Archdiocese of New York headquarters a week after the Catholic Church announced the upcoming closure of 12 local schools.

The Catholic Church gave families no chance for input ahead of the decision to close the schools, a move parents say could change their children's futures forever.

The Academy of St. Paul and St. Ann stands in the shadow of one of East Harlem's grandest cathedrals, but its doors will shut for good after the spring semester. A few families felt showing the faces of those impacted might make a difference.

"We care about them as a community and as our family, and they just kind of pushed us aside like we weren't family to them," said Lexis Gonzalez, mother of two boys in fifth and sixth grade who have spent all their school years at the academy.

Sixth grade student Chelsea Jordan's emotions poured out at the thought of leaving the school she has attended since Pre-K.

"The hope to graduate came crashing down," she said. "I feel disappointed."

Jordan and her classmates now have to transfer to another Catholic academy farther from home, or find a public or charter school to attend next year.

"We want answers to why our school is closing," demanded Jordan, "to why we can't get to live on in our school that's been here since 1870, so over a century."

Regardless of their own religion, parents said the most important part of these institutions is the values they instill.

"It teaches children respect, manners. It teaches them how to be a stronger part of their community," said Marion Dixon, whose child is also in sixth grade.

Their school is one of five set to close in Manhattan, along with another six in the Bronx and one in Staten Island.

"We were on our own," said Dixon. "We were told that the next steps will be on us, and that's the hard part. We've never dealt with this before, so we don't know what to do."

The Office of the Superintendent of Schools responded in a statement, saying:

"We share in the collective sorrow being expressed by our families today because we, too, mourn the closing of these excellent and beloved Catholic schools. Everyone involved – including pastors, faculty, administration, parents, and benefactors of these schools have done all they can through the years to create an outstanding Catholic school. However, demographic changes and population loss, and the resulting lower enrollment -- all beyond our control and exacerbated by the pandemic -- resulted in a financial impact that could not be overcome. We remain committed to ensuring every family impacted by the decisions finds a new home in a Catholic school."

After the protest, the students returned to attend class and Mass, savoring their final days, with faith.

"Because I like Jesus, and Jesus loves us," said kindergarten student Jordan Butler.

When the Academy of St. Paul and St. Ann does close, the families hope to find a way for their children to transfer together, to a Catholic school or otherwise.

