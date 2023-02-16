12 Catholic schools set to close across New York City
NEW YORK -- A dozen Catholic schools across three boroughs are set to close.
The Archdiocese of New York announced Wednesday that 12 schools will close at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
Those schools are:
- Academy of St. Paul & St. Ann, Manhattan
- Ascension School, Manhattan
- Guardian Angel School, Manhattan
- Holy Family School, Bronx
- Immaculate Conception School, Manhattan
- Immaculate Conception School (760 E. Gun Hill Rd.), Bronx
- Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Manhattan
- Santa Maria School, Bronx
- St. Angela Merici School, Bronx
- St. Brendan School, Bronx
- St. Christopher School, Staten Island
- St. Margaret Mary School, Bronx
The archdiocese also announced that St. Francis Xavier in the Bronx will merge with St. Clare of Assisi and St. Gabriel School in the Bronx will merge with St. Margaret of Cortona.
In the northern Westchester and Putnam region, two schools are eliminating grades 6-8: St. James the Apostle School in Carmel and St. Columbanus in Cortlandt Manor. Most Precious Blood School in Walden is also eliminating grades 6-8.
The archdiocese said the decisions were partially due to lower enrollment made worse by the pandemic.
For more information, visit catholicschoolsny.org/announcements.
