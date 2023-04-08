Watch CBS News
Police: 19-year-old killed in East Harlem shooting

NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed in East Harlem on Saturday.

Officers were sent to Madison Avenue and East 132nd Street around 4:40 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the head.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

