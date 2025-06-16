Teen killed, 6 others injured in in East Hampton drunk driving crash, police say

A young woman is dead and six other people are in the hospital after a car crash in East Hampton on Sunday.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Old Stone Highway near Deep Six Drive.

Young woman killed in crash

Police say that a Toyota Camry was driving southbound on the highway when it left the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

There were eight people in the car at the time, including the driver, and two of them had to be extricated by the fire department, according to the East Hampton Police Department.

One of the passengers, 19-year-old Scarleth Urgiles of East Hampton, died in the crash.

Jennifer Amon-Barrers, 18, of East Hampton was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, but remains in stable condition, according to police.

The five other passengers were taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. They range in age from 15-19. There was no update on their condition.

East Hampton Police arrested the driver, 18-year-old Luis Gonzalo Barrionuevo-Fuertes, on scene. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16, and endangering the welfare of the child. He will be arraigned in East Hampton Town Justice Court.

Police are investigating what led to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call East Hampton Police at 631-537-7575.