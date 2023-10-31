Watch CBS News
East Gun Hill Road redesign completed in the Bronx

East Gun Hill Road redesign completed in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- New York City announced Tuesday the completion of a major redesign of East Gun Hill Road in the Bronx.

Officials say the redesign makes it faster for buses and safer for pedestrians.

The street serves about 40,000 bus riders each day.

Now, there are new loading zones and three miles of new bus lanes.

City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez says East Gun Hill Road is one of the most dangerous streets in the Bronx, with an average of five people injured every week in crashes.

