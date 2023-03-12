Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Brooklyn apartment building

By Jennifer Bisram

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting at a Brooklyn apartment building Saturday.

It all happened around 1:30 p.m. on East 45th Street off Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush.  

Police say shots were fired in the basement of the building.

We've learned a 39-year-old man who was shot in the head has died, and a 27-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Police say a third person who was shot was hit in the leg. He is expected to survive.

A fourth victim transported herself to a New Jersey hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Neighbors were disturbed to hear about the violence.

"Very upset. I have young kids and I have a grown son, and this is very dangerous. It's broad daylight and it's not safe. There's a day care over there, a church behind us.  It has to stop. Gun control has to get intact. It's too much. It's overwhelming," one neighbor said.

It's unclear what let up to the shooting or how the three victims are connected.

Detectives say the gunman has not yet been caught. There is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

